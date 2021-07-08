Bella Hadid Kisses Marc Kalman in New Pic, Seemingly Confirms Romance

Looks like Bella Hadid has a new love in her life! On Thursday, the model subtly shared a sweet picture of her kissing a man on Instagram, which multiple outlets reporting is art director Marc Kalman.

Hadid, 24, shared multiple pictures of herself in a pink plaid ensemble from Paris Fashion Week, and the last picture in the slide is her beaming while in an embrace with Kalman. She captioned the photos, "Time of my life ⏳🫀🍾 Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹."

Her sister, Gigi Hadid, appears to approve of the romance, commenting on the post with a smiley face.

Hadid has not gone public with anyone since her 2019 split from The Weeknd. Last month, Hadid was pictured in New York City with Kalman, who has designed album artwork for Travis Scott.

