Bella Hadid Goes Full Blonde Amid The Weeknd Breakup Rumors

Bella Hadid is rocking a new 'do!

The 22-year-old model was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she debuted a bright blonde hair style. Wearing khaki pants, a white T-shirt, and a Yankees cap, Hadid was all smiles while showing off her new look.

Hadid was seen shaking hands with a man and getting into a car with two of her friends and a dog as photographers captured the model's latest look.

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hadid started the gradual transition from brunette to blonde back in March, but the full-on light look is new as of this month. On her Instagram account earlier this month, Hadid posed seductively with flowers in her hair to display her new locks.

Hadid's new 'do comes amid rumors that she and her on-again, off-again boyfriend The Weeknd, have called it quits. The couple initially ended things in 2016, before rekindling their romance last year.

However, a source recently told ET that the couple is still together "but are working through things like normal couples do."

"The couple travels a lot, works a lot and that often creates tension," the source said. "However, the two love one another, have lost one another in the past and want to try and make it work."

"Right now they are together and working on keeping it that way," the source added.

Watch the video below for more on the duo.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Are 'Still Together' But 'Working Through Things,' Source Says

Bella Hadid Gives Off Ethereal Angel Vibes in White Gown at 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid Dyes Her Hair Dirty Blonde -- See the New Look!

Related Gallery