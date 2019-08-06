Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are still together.

A source tells ET that despite reports claiming the model and her boyfriend (real name Abel Tesfaye) have split for a second time, they "haven't broken up, but are working through things like normal couples do."

"The couple travels a lot, works a lot and that often creates tension," the source says. "However, the two love one another, have lost one another in the past and want to try and make it work."

"Right now they are together and working on keeping it that way," adds the source.

Within the past few months, Bella, 22, and Abel, 29, seemed to be more in love than ever after rekindling their romance in 2018. The pair initially dated a few years prior before calling it quits in 2016.

During a "73 Questions" video interview with Vogue magazine last December, Bella couldn't help herself from gushing over the "Starboy" singer.

When asked, "Who is the most beautiful person you know?" she responded, "My boyfriend."

She also blushed when asked who makes her laugh "the hardest," telling the outlet there was no denying it was Abel.

