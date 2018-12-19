Bella Hadid Calls The Weeknd the 'Most Beautiful Person' She Knows

Bella Hadid knows The Weeknd is easy on the eyes.

During a "73 Questions" video interview with Vogue magazine, the 22-year-old model couldn't help herself from gushing over her handsome beau.

When asked, "Who is the most beautiful person you know?" she let out a sweet smile, responding, "My boyfriend."

Hadid also blushed when asked who makes her laugh "the hardest" -- she couldn't deny it was also the "Earned It" singer.

As for what makes her feel most beautiful? "Probably when I feel healthy and confident in myself," Hadid exclaimed.

"The hardest thing about the modeling industry is probably gaining respect from my peers," she continued, also sharing her best advice for aspiring young models. "I think, there's a lot of pretty girls out there, so if you can't be kind and work hard there's no reason to do it."

Hadid and The Weeknd seem to be more in love than ever after rekindling their romance earlier this year. The pair initially dated years ago, before calling it quits in 2016. Since getting back together, they've been spotted out and about in places like Cannes, Paris, and New York City.

