The Weeknd had a hilarious moment on Tuesday night!

The 28-year-old singer performed at the Open HXOUSE concert in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, where he had to discourage an overeager fan who tossed her bra onstage.

In a video posted to a fan account, The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) is performing "The Hills," when he walks to one side the stage, spots the bra and throws it back in the crowd.

"You're going to get me in trouble out here, guys," he exclaims in the clip.

Later in the show, the "Wasted Times" singer revealed that his sixth studio album is in the works.

“I wanna let you guys know, being in Toronto these past two days, I haven’t been this inspired in years. I gotta tell you,” he told the crowd. “I want you guys to be the first to know that I’m working on my new album right now. Chapter VI coming soon, let’s get it!”

The Weeknd's next album will be his first full-length album since 2016's Starboy. Back in March, the singer released an EP called My Dear Melancholy.

The bra comment seems to be in response to The Weeknd's rumored relationship with model Bella Hadid. The pair initially dated years ago, before calling it quits in 2016. They rekindled their relationship back in April and have since been spotted in Cannes, Paris, New York City and on Bella's family farm together.

Last month, the "Call Out My Name" singer took to Instagram to wish Hadid a happy 22nd birthday. "Happy birthday Angel," he captioned a series of photos and videos of the two kissing, holding each other and packing on the PDA.

