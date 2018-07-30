Bella Hadid's Mom Yolanda Shares Pics of Daughter and The Weeknd on the Farm

It looks like The Weeknd and Bella Hadid are officially back together!

Over the weekend, Bella's mom -- Yolanda Hadid -- took to her Instagram Story to share snaps of the duo spending time on her farm. From playing with goats, petting horses and taking selfies with the rest of the animals, it looked like The Weeknd and Bella had a great time.

"Home is a feeling," the proud mom captioned one shot of a baseball cap-clad Bella, 21, lovingly stroking a beautiful brown horse. Yolanda, 54, also shared an adorable selfie of The Weeknd, 28, posing with the animals.

The Weeknd took to his Instagram account to document the farm-filled vacay as well. Bella even commented with a string of laughter on one of his posts that showed him stomping his foot in time with a goat.

The model shared a snap of The Weeknd on her Instagram Story too! In the pic, the "Call Out My Name" singer is seen looking casual in a baseball cap, T-shirt and jeans while strolling down a spiral staircase.

Last week, Bella shared a photo of her rumored beau with the caption, "muse forever." The sweet declaration came just after the pair spent time in Tokyo together, where they dined at Robot Restaurant -- a dinner theater that features performers dressed as monsters, animals and robots.

Bella and The Weeknd originally called it quits in 2016, but were linked together again at Kylie Jenner's Coachella party in April. Since then, they've been spotted in Cannes, cuddling in Paris and posting similar pics on social media.

