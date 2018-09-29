Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Hold Hands on New York City Date Night

Bella Hadid is spending some quality time with The Weeknd.

The two coupled up as they headed out of a New York City apartment building on Friday, after Hadid's jam-packed month of fashion shows.

The 21-year-old model looked casual and cute in baggy jeans, an ab-baring black crop top and matching sweater, which she paired with a camouflage bag and hoop earrings. The Weeknd, 28, meanwhile, sported an all-black ensemble.

The pair appeared to head out for dinner with friends, as The Weeknd shared pics of himself and Hadid enjoying a nice meal together on his Instagram on Friday night.

Hadid, meanwhile, shared a snap to her Instagram Story of The Weeknd's soundcheck for the 2018 Global Citizen Festival. The 28-year-old singer is set to perform on Saturday alongside Janet Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Janelle Monae and John Legend.

The Weeknd and Hadid originally called it quits in 2016, but were romantically linked again at Kylie Jenner's Coachella party in April. Since then, they've been spotted in Cannes, cuddling in Paris and recently spent time together on Yolanda Hadid's farm.

