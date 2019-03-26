Bella Hadid Dyes Her Hair Dirty Blonde -- See the New Look!

Bella Hadid, is that you?

The supermodel made us do a double take as she debuted blonde hair on Tuesday. She shared a stunning close-up selfie on Instagram, which featured strands of golden dirty blonde tresses over her au naturel, no-makeup look with her gorgeous freckles peeking out.

The 22-year-old star revealed dirty blonde is actually her original hair color with the caption: "Back to dirty blonde, back to my roots ! Per @mertalaswishes 💫"

Hadid, with her former dark brown hair, has been known to be the edgier counterpart to her fellow supermodel sister, Gigi, whose beachy blonde mane exudes an effortless West Coast vibe. Now Bella is also channeling the SoCal, sun-kissed spirit!

Bella is rocking the lighter shade for a photo shoot in Cappadocia, Turkey. Fashion photographer Mert Alas, whom the model credits for the transformation, took a selfie alongside the beauty with her new 'do.

