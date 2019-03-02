Zayn Malik Tweets 'Love You' to Gigi Hadid Two Months After Split

What's going on between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid?

On Saturday, the "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" crooner wrote to the 23-year-old model, tweeting, "Love you" -- making fans wonder what the on-again, off-again couple's current relationship status is. Hadid has yet to reply to her former flame's message, but has tweeted back to a couple fans.

A source told ET in early January that the two broke up, "but not because they don't love one another."

"After trying for a long time, the couple just couldn’t make it work. Zayn has been dealing with personal things for a while and Gigi has become a comfort blanket for him," the source explained. "Gigi will always support him but she has realized only Zayn can help Zayn."

The pair initially split last March after more than two years of dating. The two shared separate statements addressing their break up.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” Malik wrote on social media. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ.”

Hadid added: “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be. xG.”

However, one month later, the two were spotting kissing and later reconciled. In a June interview with GQ, the former One Direction singer opened up about his struggles with anxiety and spoke about his relationship with Hadid.

"We're adults," he said. "We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations."

In another interview for British Vogue in December, he stated that "everything is great" with the supermodel, adding that "she’s super-organized and I’m really not. It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot.”

