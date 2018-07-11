Gigi Hadid Says ‘Baby’ Zayn Malik ‘Likes My Sun Spots’ in Makeup-Free Video

Gigi Hadid isn’t afraid to bare it all for her man!

The 23-year-old supermodel took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a video of herself sans makeup. In the clip, Hadid wrote, “My baby says he likes my sun spots, so,” adding for Yolanda Hadid, “Mama I wear sunblock I promise.”

Hadid has gotten increasingly more open about rekindling her romance with boyfriend, Zayn Malik, lately. In addition to featuring Malik in several of her Instagram Stories over the past few months, Hadid also recently clapped back at an account accusing her of faking her relationship with the musician for press.

When the account noted that Malik will never follow Hadid on Instagram, she replied, “For someone who is virtually inactive on the app, I don’t need his follow – my eyes are tattooed to his chest. The energy you put into this does not serve you or your life in any way, kids… You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else, whether I support z or he supports me is out of love and excitement for one another.”

The couple initially split in March but were seen kissing in the streets of New York City the next month. Since then, they been spending an increasing amount of time together.

