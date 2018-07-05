Gigi Hadid Responds to Account Accusing Her of Faking Relationship With Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is tired of people questioning her relationship with Zayn Malik.

The on-again, off-again couple has become the topic of much speculation, including one Instagram account called @ExposingFakeeA**ZigiiI.

“Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day… pls stop.. it’s just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don’t even know and that you do not see 99% of,” Gigi commented on a post that called out the fact that Zayn doesn’t follow the model on Instagram. “For someone who is virtually inactive on the app, I don’t need his follow- my eyes are tattooed to his chest.”

Zayn famously got a large tattoo of Gigi’s eyes across his chest prior to their initial split in March.

The 23-year-old model also responded to those saying their romance was all a PR stunt, writing, “You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else, whether I support z or he supports me is out of love and excitement for one another. There’s nothing to figure out all the time… give it a break. This is my last comment on the matter but I hope u know it’s not coming from a bad place, just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life.”

Despite saying she wouldn’t comment further, Gigi went on to replay to another commenter who noted that she should have kept her thoughts private.

“I see your point that it should have been a direct message, and I agree – just didn’t think of it,” she wrote. “This is all just very frustrating and I’m only human… I’ve seen the s**t on this account for just as long as u – and have too stayed quiet – I’ve just had enough.. just because I’m ‘a celebrity’ doesn’t mean I don’t feel, or that my time is too precious to not listen to what people have to say. I’m sure you can see how assumptions like this can be hurtful, especially about someone I love deeply – if you guys love him too, sooner or later you’ll realize we’re on the same team.”

She went on to apologize “if it came off immature,” saying she was hoping to “open a dialog.”

Later in the day, Gigi featured Zayn on her Instagram Stories as she grilled out with friends on the Fourth of July.

“Z on corn,” she captioned the photo of the shirtless 25-year-old singer.

In a recent cover story for GQ, Zayn opened up about his relationship with Gigi, saying, “We’re adults. We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations.”

