Zayn Malik Talks Gigi Hadid, Says He Doesn't Need to Put a Label on Their Relationship

Zayn Malik isn't interested in defining his current relationship -- whatever that might be -- with Gigi Hadid.

The 25-year-old British singer sat down with GQ for a cover story, in which he discusses his maybe/not-maybe continuing relationship with Hadid. The two, who met in 2015, supposedly split in March with very sweet breakup messages before being spotted about six weeks later kissing in New York. Meanwhile, just two weeks ago, Hadid posted an intimate Instagram Story showing her in Malik's arms in the middle of what looks like an intense Pokemon card game.

During his interview with the magazine, the former One Direction star may not provide much more clarity about their relationship, but he doesn't shy away from mentioning it, either. In discussing his distaste for the "self-indulgent" Met Gala, for example, he seemingly can't help but bring Hadid up for praise.

"Gi stole the night, though," he says. "The stained glass on her dress. Everyone else just put a cross on."

Malik later reveals that he not only bought a farm in Pennsylvania near Hadid's family, but often visits them and still owns a horse named Cool with Hadid. When asked directly about their relationship, he praises her effusively as someone who has helped him become more positive, but he ultimately punts.

"We're adults," he notes. "We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations."

At one point, the interviewer mishears Malik's reply to a question as saying that Hadid is good at "debts." Instead, he said "dates."

"No, no. Dates," he clarifies. "She doesn't handle my ﬁnances yet. We'll get to that eventually."

