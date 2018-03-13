Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Split After More Than 2 Years of Dating

It's a sad day for fans of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.

After more than two years of dating, the two have decided to call it quits. But luckily, it doesn't sound like there's any bad blood between the former lovebirds.

Malik confirmed the upsetting news via Twitter on Tuesday, sharing a note that was seemingly written using the Notes app on his iPhone.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship, and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend," the "Pillowtalk" singer shared. "She has such an incredible soul."

"I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time," he continued. "We wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all."

Eleven minutes later, Hadid shared her own statement, echoing Malik's amicable words.

"Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years," she explained. "Not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I'm forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons that Z and I shared."

"I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for," she added. "As for the future, whatever's meant to be, will always be."

Malik, 25, and Hadid, 22, first started dating in November 2015. Ever since then, they had no problem packing on the PDA in public or on their various social media platforms.

Additionally, the model famously appeared in Malik's music video for "Pillowtalk," shortly before they both graced the August 2017 cover of Vogue.

Hear more on Malik and Hadid's happier times together in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gigi Hadid Gushes Over Boyfriend Zayn Malik on His Birthday: 'Love This Man'

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Celebrate Their 2-Year Anniversary With a Kiss

EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid Reveals How Boyfriend Zayn Malik Inspires Her to ‘Be True’ to Her Style

Related Gallery