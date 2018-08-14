Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are ending their vacation with good vibes!

The model took to her Instagram Stories late Monday, sharing a sweet snap of herself cuddled up to the tatted singer, whom she has seemingly rekindled her romance with in recent months.

The on-again, off-again pair appeared as happy as ever in the pic, with Hadid smiling while holding Malik's hand.

"Goodbye vacay," she captioned it. "We thank you."

Hadid, 23, and Malik, 25, called it quits in March after more than two years of dating, but were spotted kissing in New York City just one month later. Although the two have yet to officially announce they're back on, they certainly haven't been shy about gushing over each other via social media, leading fans to believe they are, in fact, a couple again.

Last month, Hadid even referred to the former One Direction crooner as "baby" while talking about her sun spots, which were visible in a makeup-free video of herself she shared to her Instagram Stories.

Additionally, in a recent cover story for GQ, Malik opened up about his relationship with Hadid, saying, “We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations."

