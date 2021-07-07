Cannes Film Festival 2021: Best Dressed Celebs

The Cannes Film Festival is just getting started, but we already can't get keep our eyes off the stunning ensembles on the red carpet!

The fashion was on-point during Tuesday's opening ceremony in Cannes, France, with celebrities like Bella Hadid kicking off the days-long event in style. The 24-year-old model went full glam in a black-and-white vintage Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture gown, with her hair pulled back into a stylish updo. She completed the chic look with sparkly Chopard earrings.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain also dressed to impress, stepping out to the red carpet in a strapless black corseted dress by Christian Dior Haute Couture. The 44-year-old actress upped the ante with nearly 200 carats worth of Chopard rubies, including a diamond necklace and ring.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Candice Swanepoel also stole the show in a sheer Etro bodysuit, which featured metallic embellishments and a plunging necklace. The 32-year-old model accessorized with chunky jewelry by Pomellato, and opted for a sleek and straight 'do with a middle part.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

