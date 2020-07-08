Floral Dresses That You’ll Wear Well Into Fall

All hail the floral dress for the summer. A floral dress is the epitome of a summer fashion. The timeless print is iterated in a range of styles from fun mini dress options to elegant maxi designs.

It's even better when you can find one you can wear beyond summer and into fall. Just swap sandals for a pair of boots or sneakers and the dress is ready for another season.

We've gathered 11 cute summer dresses with floral print from fashion favorites such as Madewell, H&M, For Love & Lemons, Eloquii and more.

Check out ET Style's top picks ahead.

This bestselling Madewell buttoned wrap dress with short sleeve is chic and timeless.

A billowy, long-sleeve dress from H&M with a v-neckline for under $25.

Vacation vibes are real in this bright halter number with tie-waist from New York & Company.

Floral Halter Maxi Dress New York & Company New York & Company Floral Halter Maxi Dress New York & Company REGULARLY $79.95 $47.97 at New York & Company

We love this ASOS midi dress with plunging neckline and flowy sleeves.

This ruched For Love & Lemons frock, featuring puff sleeves and frilly hem, has an '80s look.

Versilla Mini Dress For Love & Lemons Shopbop Versilla Mini Dress For Love & Lemons $205 at Shopbop

A classic wrap maxi dress by Eloquii you'll wear for years to come. Take 50% off with the code SAVEMORE.

Wrap Maxi Dress Eloquii Eloquii Wrap Maxi Dress Eloquii REGULARLY $129.95 $64.97 at Eloquii

Score this flirty ruffled off-the-shoulder dress from Michael Kors.

An adorable red floral mini dress with smocked waist, adjustable straps and tiered skirt.

Floral Tiered Minidress Row A Nordstrom Floral Tiered Minidress Row A $50 at Nordstrom

Faithfull the Brand has many fantastic floral designs, and this belted floral print dress is truly gorgeous.

St Tropez Ruffled Dress Faithfull the Brand Bloomingdale's St Tropez Ruffled Dress Faithfull the Brand REGULARLY $198 $141.75 at Bloomingdale's

This elegant high-neck midi with ruffled sleeves from Sea is currently 50% off.

A cute mini casual dress with on-trend square neckline available from Revolve.

Dulce Woven Dress Amuse Society Revolve Dulce Woven Dress Amuse Society $60 at Revolve

