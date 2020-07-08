Shopping

Floral Dresses That You’ll Wear Well Into Fall

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Eloquii floral dress 1280
Eloquii

All hail the floral dress for the summer. A floral dress is the epitome of a summer fashion. The timeless print is iterated in a range of styles from fun mini dress options to elegant maxi designs.

It's even better when you can find one you can wear beyond summer and into fall. Just swap sandals for a pair of boots or sneakers and the dress is ready for another season.

We've gathered 11 cute summer dresses with floral print from fashion favorites such as Madewell, H&M, For Love & Lemons, Eloquii and more.

Check out ET Style's top picks ahead.

This bestselling Madewell buttoned wrap dress with short sleeve is chic and timeless. 

Button-Wrap Midi Dress
Madwell
Madewell Button-Wrap Midi Dress
Madewell
Button-Wrap Midi Dress
Madwell

A billowy, long-sleeve dress from H&M with a v-neckline for under $25. 

A-Line Dress
H&M
H&M A-Line Dress
H&M
A-Line Dress
H&M

Vacation vibes are real in this bright halter number with tie-waist from New York & Company.

Floral Halter Maxi Dress
New York & Company
New York & Company Floral Halter Maxi Dress.png
New York & Company
Floral Halter Maxi Dress
New York & Company
REGULARLY $79.95

We love this ASOS midi dress with plunging neckline and flowy sleeves. 

Curve Tie Front Midi Tea Dress in Green Floral Print
ASOS
ASOS Curve Tie Front Midi Tea Dress in Green Floral Print
ASOS
Curve Tie Front Midi Tea Dress in Green Floral Print
ASOS

This ruched For Love & Lemons frock, featuring puff sleeves and frilly hem, has an '80s look. 

Versilla Mini Dress
For Love & Lemons
For Love & Lemons Versilla Mini Dress
Shopbop
Versilla Mini Dress
For Love & Lemons

A classic wrap maxi dress by Eloquii you'll wear for years to come. Take 50% off with the code SAVEMORE. 

Wrap Maxi Dress
Eloquii
Eloquii Wrap Maxi Dress
Eloquii
Wrap Maxi Dress
Eloquii
REGULARLY $129.95

Score this flirty ruffled off-the-shoulder dress from Michael Kors.

Cotton Ruffled Off-The-Shoulder Dress
MICHAEL Michael Kors
MICHAEL Michael Kors Cotton Ruffled Off-The-Shoulder Dress
Macy's
Cotton Ruffled Off-The-Shoulder Dress
MICHAEL Michael Kors
REGULARLY $165

An adorable red floral mini dress with smocked waist, adjustable straps and tiered skirt. 

Floral Tiered Minidress
Row A
Row A Floral Tiered Minidress
Nordstrom
Floral Tiered Minidress
Row A

Faithfull the Brand has many fantastic floral designs, and this belted floral print dress is truly gorgeous. 

St Tropez Ruffled Dress
Faithfull the Brand
Faithfull the Brand St Tropez Ruffled Dress
Bloomingdale's
St Tropez Ruffled Dress
Faithfull the Brand
REGULARLY $198

This elegant high-neck midi with ruffled sleeves from Sea is currently 50% off. 

Pascale Ruffled Shirred Floral-Print Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
Sea
Sea Pascale Ruffled Shirred Floral-Print Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
Net-a-Porter
Pascale Ruffled Shirred Floral-Print Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
Sea
REGULARLY $395

A cute mini casual dress with on-trend square neckline available from Revolve.

Dulce Woven Dress
Amuse Society
Amuse Society Dulce Woven Dress
Revolve
Dulce Woven Dress
Amuse Society

RELATED CONTENT:

11 Best Bermuda Shorts to Wear for Summer 2020

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Up to 75% Off Surprise Sale Items

DSW Sale: Take 25% Off Clearance and Up to 75% Off Dress Sandals

 