We love discovering the hidden gems of affordable fashion -- so does Megan Fox, Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid. And they may have found one of the best ones yet.

Fox was recently seen in a full-fledged, lingerie ensemble while on route to a "business meeting" in New York City -- with a sleek, black scrunchie-style handbag in tow. Hadid was spotted wearing a yellow shoulder bag with a scrunchie-style handle while walking around New York City on Tuesday, only months after Ratajkowski posted a series of photos on Instagram in which she paired the bag with a long black dress. And this wasn't the only time we saw a version of the handbag; Ratajkowski was also spotted in New York sporting a bright orange version of the same style. So we had to learn more.

Turns out, the bag is one of the many chic and affordable styles from the brand JW Pei, which is also available on Amazon (really!). And all of its styles -- including EmRata's -- are available for around $80.

Gotham/Getty Images

If you aren't familiar with JW Pei, it's time to get acquainted. The affordable fashion brand is a husband and wife duo that makes sleek and undeniably cool purses that, simply put, are worth a spot in anyone's closet. The brand is focused on sustainable vegan materials and uses certified fabric made from recycled plastic bottles to make the stylish bags. There are a handful of options that'll go with any outfit, regardless of how you define your personal style. In addition to Hadid and Ratajkowski, stars like Hailey Bieber and Irina Shayk have carried JW Pei bags. And as the 30-year-old model proves with her two ensembles featuring the Gabbi Pouch Bag, JW Pei's styles are perfect for any occasion.

Gabbi Pouch Bag Amazon Gabbi Pouch Bag If you've been keeping a pulse on the latest fashion trends, then you already know that the scrunch effect is a must-have look for your wardrobe. $80 AT AMAZON Buy Now

And just in case you're looking for an even more affordable option from the brand, there's the '90s Shoulder Bag, which touches on the ever-popular movement surrounding trends from the iconic decade. Without a doubt, this sweet and simple croc-embossed purse -- which features a minimalist design made with 100% vegan leather -- will fall into the category of an instant classic. But what makes it an even better option for your closet is its price: $39. Need we say more?

Eva Shoulder Bag Amazon Eva Shoulder Bag Loving the '90s trend? This simple baguette shoulder bag is perfect for you -- especially when it's available for under $40. $39 Buy Now

Of course, this timeless '90s bag isn't the only item in JW Pei's selection of offerings. And if you're looking to add some new pieces to your wardrobe for spring and summer, this is hands down one accessories brand to have on your radar -- no questions asked.

Scroll down to see more JW Pei bags for your summer wardrobe -- and then check out other must-have styles to shop from the brand, below.

