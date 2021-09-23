Kendall Jenner's Mario Badescu Facial Spray Is 25% Off At Sephora

The facial spray that Kendall Jenner uses is currently on sale at Sephora. The Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea is now 25% off at Sephora for just $9 (regularly $12). The spray is also included in a Spritz Mist Facial Glow trio (now $16, regularly $21) which features the Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater spray, as well as the Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender spray.

The model spritzed the popular Mario Badescu Facial Spray on before applying makeup in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video in which she shared her beauty routine. The sprays are loved by celebs and influencers alike for their cooling and hydrating effects.

All of Sephora's Mario Badescu products are currently 25% off until Sept. 28. Other popular items from the beauty brand include the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, Super Collagen Mask and the Rose Body Soap.

Check out other ET Style-approved items from Sephora -- including the wildly popular Beauty Advent Calendar and celeb-loved FaceGym beauty tools.

