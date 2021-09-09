Shopping

Gigi Hadid and Halsey Wore a $28 '90s-Inspired Beaded Necklace

Gigi Hadid NYC
Colorful beaded jewelry from the '90s is back! And celebs are loving the nostalgic trend. Gigi Hadid and Halsey both wore an adorable flower beaded choker necklace, spotted on Instagram. 

The beaded necklace is from affordable fashion jewelry brand Frasier Sterling, and fans can shop the exact choker for $28. The piece fits right in with the resurgence of '90s and early 2000s fashion trends. The handmade Mesmerized Choker can be worn alone or layered with other beaded necklaces or chains. 

Mesmerized Choker
Mesmerized Choker
Frasier Sterling
Mesmerized Choker
$28

Frasier Sterling has been a celebrity favorite for years for its always on-trend designs with fun, kitschy flair. In addition to Hadid and Halsey, Frasier Sterling jewelry has been worn by Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, Selena Gomez, Emma Chamberlain and so many more. Alongside the brand's range of necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets and anklets, the line offers loungewear, bags and hair accessories. 

Shop celeb-approved Frasier Sterling jewelry below. 

Daisy Dream Hoops
Daisy Dream Hoops
Frasier Sterling
Daisy Dream Hoops
These super cute smiley-face daisy earrings have been spotted on Halsey. 
$25
Heart You Ring
Heart You Ring
Frasier Sterling
Heart You Ring
Emma Chamberlain has this chunky ring with a sweet heart pattern. 
$30
Custom Pearl Princess Necklace
Custom Pearl Princess Necklace
Frasier Sterling
Custom Pearl Princess Necklace
Customize this pearl necklace with your name like Selena Gomez did!
$66
Lovers Hoops
Lovers Hoops
Frasier Sterling
Lovers Hoops
Bella Hadid has rocked these flirty heart-shaped hoop earrings multiple times. 
$40
Mixtape Charm Huggies
Mixtape Charm Huggies
Frasier Sterling
Mixtape Charm Huggies
Mix things up by choosing two charms for this huggie pair. 
$48

