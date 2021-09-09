Gigi Hadid and Halsey Wore a $28 '90s-Inspired Beaded Necklace

Colorful beaded jewelry from the '90s is back! And celebs are loving the nostalgic trend. Gigi Hadid and Halsey both wore an adorable flower beaded choker necklace, spotted on Instagram.

The beaded necklace is from affordable fashion jewelry brand Frasier Sterling, and fans can shop the exact choker for $28. The piece fits right in with the resurgence of '90s and early 2000s fashion trends. The handmade Mesmerized Choker can be worn alone or layered with other beaded necklaces or chains.

Frasier Sterling has been a celebrity favorite for years for its always on-trend designs with fun, kitschy flair. In addition to Hadid and Halsey, Frasier Sterling jewelry has been worn by Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, Selena Gomez, Emma Chamberlain and so many more. Alongside the brand's range of necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets and anklets, the line offers loungewear, bags and hair accessories.

Shop celeb-approved Frasier Sterling jewelry below.

Lovers Hoops Frasier Sterling Lovers Hoops Bella Hadid has rocked these flirty heart-shaped hoop earrings multiple times.

