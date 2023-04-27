Dwyane Wade Explains Why He Moved His Family Out of Florida
Dwayne Wade Says He Looks Up to Daughter Zaya’s Courage as a Fat…
Nick Cannon Shares Jamie Foxx Update and How He’s Celebrating Ro…
Tucker Carlson Breaks His Silence Since Being Fired From Fox News
Jessica Simpson Recalls Secret Romance With 'Massive Movie Star'
Ed Sheeran Testifies in Copyright Trial Case Over Claims He Ripp…
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Felt 'Duped' After the Live Reunion (…
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Not Fired From ‘Love Is Blind’ Hosting J…
Len Goodman, Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge, Dead at 78
Mandy Moore Opens Up About Suffering a 'Personal Betrayal'
'Love Is Blind's Paul Says Vanessa Lachey Had 'Personal Bias' in…
Jerry Springer Reveals He Never Auditioned for His Own Talk Show…
Exes Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Hug During Rare Joint Sighti…
Inside Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s Over-the-Top Wedding Day
Tucker Carlson’s Colleagues Learned of His Fox News Departure ‘o…
Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Viral 'Stranger Things' Fan Theorie…
Kate Middleton Does Stealthy 'Princess Shuffle' During Royal Out…
Kim Kardashian Seems to Unleash on Mystery Sister in 'The Kardas…
John Mulaney on How Seth Meyers, Fred Armisen, Nick Kroll and Mo…
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Goes Full Glam for Prom
Dwyane Wade will do everything in his hands to protect his family, and that includes moving his family out of Florida. The NBA legend spoke Rachel Nichols for her Showtime series Headliners, in which Wade revealed that restrictive laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community -- including his 15-year-old transgender daughter, Zaya -- proved to be the deciding factor to leave the state.
"That's another reason why I don't live in that state," said the three-time NBA champion in Thursday's show. "A lot of people don't know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions. Obviously, the taxes is great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that's one of the reasons why I don't live there."
Wade is no stranger to criticizing lawmakers who have passed laws denying trans youth access to gender-affirming medical care and blocking trans athletes from competing in school sports aligned with their gender identity. The issue reached a boiling point just this month when, according to CBS News, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis once again targeted the LGBTQ+ community by expanding the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.
The House also passed bills on gender-transition treatments, bathroom use and keeping children out of drag shows. The law's expansion would ban classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades and not just up to the third grade.
Back in August 2022, Wade filed a petition on behalf of Zaya, who was born Zion Malachi Airamis Wade, to legally change her name and gender. After Zaya's mother filed an objection in court, Wade responded in court saying, "Zaya should not be forced to put her life on hold while she waits for Siohvaughn [Funches-Wade] to acknowledge and accept her truth."
In February, a Los Angeles judge granted her official name and gender change request. When ET spoke to Wade and Gabrielle Union following the judge's ruling, they shared how the teen celebrated the court win.
"Last night, she was so happy and we were just like [sings], 'Say my name, say my name,' 'cause to some people it just feels like paperwork but to her it's her truth and it's her reality and we support that," Union said. "Being in her orbit, you wanna catch up, you wanna keep up."
Union and Wade share 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia James. Wade is also father to 21-year-old son, Zaire, Zaya and 8-year-old son, Xavier.
Prior to the judge granting Zaya's request, Wade had said in June 2022 at the TIME 100 summit that he fears for Zaya's safety every moment she leaves the house.
"As blessed as it is for my daughter to have parents who can support her, I’m still afraid every moment she leaves the house," Dwyane told CNN at the time. "And not just because of gun violence, but because of the way people perceive her in this world."
RELATED CONTENT:
Zaya Wade Shares What Stepmom Gabrielle Union Taught Her About Beauty
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Sit Front Row for Zaya's Runway Debut
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union on How Zaya Celebrated Court Ruling
Related Gallery