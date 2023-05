007 is in the house! Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, made their Met Gala debut on Monday, and they took in fashion's biggest night in style.

Brosnan rocked a tailored Tom Ford suit and matching shades, while Smith looked glamorous in a black Monique Lhuillier gown.

Shockingly, Monday marked the couple's first time attending the star-studded event and they expressed excitement at being included in the festivities, which this year celebrates the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

"This is our first time. Our very first time," Brosnan confirmed to ET's Rachel Smith. "Why not if not now, when?"

"It's such a great occasion. Mr. Karl Lagerfeld, he was someone that we both admired and someone who a number of years ago came and took our photographs and our children's photographs," he continued. "So to be invited is just delightful occasion. A celebration."

Getty Images

The co-chairs for the 2023 event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Entertainment Tonight is on the iconic Met Gala red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jill Kargman Wears Karl Lagerfeld-Designed Wedding Dress to MET Gala

Gisele Bündchen Attends 2023 Met Gala Solo for First Time Since 2007

Chloe FIineman on Wardrobe Malfunction, Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Return

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Have Dreamy Date Night at 2023 Met Gala This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery