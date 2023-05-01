Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Shaye Smith Make Met Gala Debut: 'If Not Now, When?' (Exclusive)
007 is in the house! Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, made their Met Gala debut on Monday, and they took in fashion's biggest night in style.
Brosnan rocked a tailored Tom Ford suit and matching shades, while Smith looked glamorous in a black Monique Lhuillier gown.
Shockingly, Monday marked the couple's first time attending the star-studded event and they expressed excitement at being included in the festivities, which this year celebrates the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.
"This is our first time. Our very first time," Brosnan confirmed to ET's Rachel Smith. "Why not if not now, when?"
"It's such a great occasion. Mr. Karl Lagerfeld, he was someone that we both admired and someone who a number of years ago came and took our photographs and our children's photographs," he continued. "So to be invited is just delightful occasion. A celebration."
The co-chairs for the 2023 event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Entertainment Tonight is on the iconic Met Gala red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.
