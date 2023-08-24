Inside Tom Brady, Irina Shayk's Relationship and How Gisele Bündchen Feels About His 'Romantic Life': Source
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are living it up and they're having a blast doing it together.
A source tells ET that "Irina and Tom are having a great time together," though "it isn't super serious yet." That being said, the source adds that "they are enjoying their relationship" because "Tom is attracted to Irina and she's very into him."
Earlier this month, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and Russian model were ensconced at a swanky London hotel, with a source telling ET that they went to "great lengths to not be seen together." Brady arrived at The Twenty Two hotel after attending the Birmingham City match against Leeds United. The following morning, Shayk was seen exiting the same hotel, though she appeared to be keeping a low profile.
Both Brady and Shayk were seen leaving the hotel just two days later and five minutes apart, using separate exits. A source told ET that the pair barely left their room and ordered room service to avoid being seen.
As for how Gisele Bündchen is handling Brady's romance, the source tells ET that the Brazilian supermodel "isn't thinking about what Tom is doing in his romantic life" and, instead, "she's focused on their children, co-parenting, and maintaining a good environment for everyone."
Furthermore, the source said "Gisele's main priority is to make sure their kids feel loved and cared for. She wants to set a positive example for them and Gisele is doing her own thing."
Brady and Bündchen share two children -- Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 11. Brady also shares a 16-year-old son, Jack, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.
Also earlier this month, Bündchen opened up to Vogue Brazil about how she's healing following her divorce from Brady after their 13-year marriage ended in October 2022.
"I've always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth," she told the magazine, translated from Portuguese. "Breakups are never easy, especially when there's a whole media speculating every step of the way. I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams."
