Tom Brady's oldest son, Jack, just turned 16 and was showered with love on his big day!

On Tuesday, the former NFL pro took to Instagram to celebrate his son -- and show the world just how much they look alike.

"16 years of joy with the the (sweetest, kindest, most loving etc etc 🥰❤️) son, brother, friend and teammate any parent could ever hope for," Brady wrote.

The Super Bowl champion's post also revealed the next milestone Jack is hoping to accomplish.

"You have changed our lives since the day you were born and everyday since has been such a blessing for everyone who knows you and is lucky to have you in their life. Now it’s time for the next step… the learners permit 😬😂….hahahaha ….I’m gonna make sure I’m off the road 😁😂😁😂😁😂❤️❤️❤️," the proud date wrote.

Brady's post led with a selfie of him and Jack and followed with a picture of Jack and his younger siblings, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 11.

Brady shares Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Jack's birthday was also celebrated by Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, who penned a sweet post in his honor.

"Happy birthday Jack! I can't believe that you are turning 16! I remember when you were just a little peanut and now you are towering over me. I am so lucky to have you in my life and I will always be here for you no matter what! Love you so much!❤️," she wrote.

Bündchen's post led with a picture of her holding a baby Jack, and followed with a sweet image of the birthday boy posing with his siblings. Proving that her words about him towering over her are true, she ended her post with a photo of her and Jack standing back-to-back and showing off their height difference.

The Lessons author and Brady ended their marriage in 2022. However, they have been open about co-parenting their children. In March, Bündchen spoke about overcoming her rocky relationship with Moynahan -- who revealed her pregnancy shortly after Brady and Bündchen's romance was confirmed -- and working to have Jack in her life.

"I say to Bridget -- you know, I have a great relationship with her -- everything in life comes with work," Bündchen told Vanity Fair. "You have to go through the roller coaster. You have moments where you get to the sticky points and you’ve gotta overcome it."

"My goal was always, how can I be the most helpful? How can I make it the easiest I possibly can?” Bündchen said of the situation with Moynahan. "I put myself in her shoes and I was like, 'How can I support her?' Because in the end of the day, we are team players in, 'How are we going to do this so [Jack] can have the best life?'"

The model admitted that teamwork is the lesson she and Brady have put forth to successfully raise their children amid their split.

"We are a team, and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets," she said. "I loved every bit of it."

