Gisele Bündchen celebrated her birthday with her girls!
In a post, shared on Saturday, the supermodel revealed that she celebrated her 43rd birthday (which she marked on July 20) with her twin sister and their daughters.
"I wanted to thank everyone who took the time to congratulate and send good vibes on our birthday. I am so lucky I got to spend it with my twin sister and our girly girls. I feel blessed to be surrounded by so much love. #twins #girlstrip ❤️," Bündchen captioned the post.
The birthday girl also shared the same message in Portuguese.
Bündchen's post leads with a picture of her and her twin sister, Patricia, sitting in front of a Happy Birthday sign while a tray of desserts are placed in front of them. In more pics from their chilly getaway, the mother-of-two shared pictures with her and ex-husband Tom Brady's daughter, Vivian.
In the shots, Vivian is a spitting image of her mother as they stand side-by-side and pose for the camera in one picture, nuzzle close in another and are being silly in a selfie. In more pics, Bündchen and her daughter are joined by Patricia and her daughter.
Missing from the post was Bündchen and Brady's son, Benjamin, 13. The former NFL star didn't take to social media to celebrate his ex on her big day. The Lessons author's birthday comes after she spent some time paddleboarding with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor -- and friend-- Joaquim Valente.
During the water activity, the model showed off her amazing physique in a black string bikini while she paddled in the water. She added a little more style by sporting a straw hat and sunglasses. Valente also put his toned body on display, going shirtless and sporting a pair of green shorts and a baseball cap.
Bündchen has also spent time in Miami in more good company, as she and her kids were spotted having dinner with Shakira and her two sons in May.
