Gisele Bündchen was in good company as she did a little paddleboarding over the weekend!
The model was spotted having some fun with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, in Miami, Florida. During the water activity, the 42-year-old mother of two showed off her amazing physique in a black string bikini while she paddled in the water. She added a little more style by sporting a straw hat and sunglasses.
Valente also put his toned body on display, going shirtless and sporting a pair of green shorts and a baseball cap.
Not spotted were the model's children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 -- whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.
The former Victoria's Secret angel and the retired NFL star ended their marriage in 2022. Since then, rumors have swirled about the model's relationship status with Valente. In November, a source told ET that Bündchen and Valente were just friends.
"Gisele and Joaquim are not dating," the source said at the time. "Joaquim and his brother, Jordan, are Gisele and her son's martial arts teachers. Jordan and Joaquim were both there with Gisele in Costa Rica."
In March, Bündchen further addressed the rumors surrounding her relationship with Valente.
"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything. I'm so grateful to know all of [the Jiu-Jitsu instructors], because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially," she told Vanity Fair.
"He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust," Bündchen added. "It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."
