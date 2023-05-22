Twinning!

Gisele Bündchen stepped out with her fraternal twin sister, Patricia, in Miami Saturday night for a rare joint public appearance. The pair were on hand for the Luz Alliance Gala benefiting the Brazil Foundation -- which Gisele was hosting. The gala raised nearly $1 million to benefit reforestation causes in their native country.

The sisters were dressed to impress for the event, with Gisele dressed in a one-shouldered white, floor-length gown. The supermodel paired the look with green heels and matching emerald earrings while wearing her hair in loose waves. Patricia, meanwhile, opted for a floral gown with her hair styled to one shoulder. She accessorized the look with minimalist gold jewelry.

Speaking to People after the event, Gisele said she couldn't have made the gala happen without the support of her sister.

"This was my first Gala and couldn't have done it without my sister Pati who worked diligently with the Brazil Foundation to organize this special evening," she told the outlet of the Gala, which was attended by several big names, including TV personality Robin Roberts, and fellow model Karlie Kloss. "It was very special to have her here tonight. She worked so hard to organize this event as she does every day."

Leandro Justen

In addition to her sisterly duties, Patricia serves as Gisele's business manager in Brazil.

Gisele and her twin, both 42, also have four more sisters: Graziela, Gabriela, Raquel and Rafaela, but share a special bond as twins.

"We're very close; as you know, we're twins!" Gisele explained. "I know she's got my back like I got hers. We trust each other and we always want the best for one another and that is priceless."

That's been especially important amid Gisele's divorce from Tom Brady, with the pair opting to go their separate ways in October, following 13 years of marriage.

Leandro Justen

Leandro Justen

"My family is everything to me and my sisters are my best friends even if sometimes we disagree," she shared. "Family is what gives us our foundation, they are our greatest teachers, and they help us become who we are."

Their children are close too, with Gisele, who moved into a Miami mansion in November, telling the outlet that any time she gets to spend with her family is "just great."

"Any time we can spend time with family is just great, especially to see the beautiful bond the kids have with their cousins as they are all growing up is priceless," Gisele, who shares Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with ex, Brady, 45, shared.

For more superstar twin siblings, check out the gallery below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Newly Single Gisele Bündchen and Shakira Enjoy Dinner With Their Kids

Tom Brady Shares Mother's Day Tribute to His 'Amazing' Exes

Gisele Bündchen Attends 2023 Met Gala Solo for First Time Since 2007

Gisele Bündchen Responds to Romance Rumors After Tom Brady Split This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery