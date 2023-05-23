Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's kids are thriving in the Sunshine State. In a new interview, the 42-year-old model shares that Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, "are loving Miami." Bündchen bought her Miami mansion in October, the same month that she filed for divorce from Brady, her husband of more than a decade.

"Vivi is passionate about horses and is very into jumping right now," Bündchen tells People, before sharing that she enjoys practicing jiu-jitsu, "which is so great to build self-confidence," with her children.

Bündchen's affinity for the martial art is widely known, so much so, in fact, that she's been romantically linked to her instructor, Joaquim Valente.

"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything. I'm so grateful to know all of [the jiu-jitsu instructors], because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially," she told Vanity Fair in March. "He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

As for what else Bündchen enjoys doing with her kids, she tells People, "We also love being outdoors and enjoy jumping together on our big trampoline we have in our yard. We also love paddle boarding and kayaking. It is so much fun to just be doing things together."

They also travel together, as they "like to try new things and are always up for an adventure."

"We went to Brazil to spend Christmas with my family and will go back for summer break," she says. "Any time we can spend time with family is just great, especially to see the beautiful bond the kids have with their cousins as they are all growing up is priceless."

"We will choose a new place to travel each year so we can see more of this beautiful world we live in and learn about new cultures," Bündchen adds. "Spending time together as they are growing up is so important and it's such a gift to be making lifelong memories with them. I feel blessed."

As for Bündchen herself, she tells the outlet that she is "loving Miami."

"I love the sunshine and people are very warm and welcoming. It feels like home," she says. "I am very active, and Miami is all about being outside, so I really enjoy that. It also is easier to go to Brazil from here, so my sisters come visit a lot more now, which makes me so happy."

Speaking of her sisters, Bündchen's interview with the outlet came at the Luz Alliance Gala, which she attended with her twin, Patricia, by her side. The gala raised nearly $1 million to benefit reforestation causes in their home country of Brazil.

