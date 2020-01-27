Irina Shayk has opened up about life and parenting following her split from Bradley Cooper.

The two broke up in 2019, after four years together, during which they welcomed now 4-year-old daughter, Lea.

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst -- it’s just the nature of a human being,” the 34-year-old model told British Vogue in a new cover interview. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

“I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” she continued. “Life without B is new ground.”

The former couple now co-parent little Lea, but Shayk admitted that single motherhood comes with days where she feels like she’s “falling apart”

“It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider,” she explained. “Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”

During the interview, the Russia native talked further about her relationships with men, sharing how her tough persona sometimes scares them off.

“I have a strong personality and I definitely know what I want, and I think some men are scared of that,” she said. “If somebody’s out of my life, they’re out of my life and I really cut all the ties, you know? I think some people are really scared of this coldness. I also think not many people know that underneath this there’s a nice, sweet person who cries in interviews.”

Shayk was first linked with Cooper in April 2015 following his split from British model Suki Waterhouse, and her own breakup from soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. The two then made their red carpet debut together at the 2016 Met Gala.



Following news of their breakup, a source told ET they had been "unhappy in their relationship for some time," and discussed going their separate ways before the release of 2018's A Star Is Born -- during which speculation persisted about the nature of Cooper’s relationship with his co-star, Lady Gaga.

"They talked things through a great deal and seemed to hold off and keep up appearances for the time being," the source said. "It was recommended they delay a split at what seemed to be the peak of his career because the negative attention would take away from the excitement of the release."

In an interview published last July, Shayk said she remained open to the idea of remarrying.

"Everyone looks at it differently," she told Harper’s Bazaar. "Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I'm not the kind of person who is against it."

