Irina Shayk isn't letting a breakup slow her down!

On Sunday, the 33-year-old model attended the ABB FIA Formula E Championship at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook, where she stunned in a black T-shirt, a tan leather pencil skirt and patterned heels. Shayk's outing comes just over a month following her split from Bradley Cooper after more than four years together.

Shayk was all smiles at the electric-powered car race, where she posed with Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag and drivers Andre Lotterer, Antonio Felix da Costa, Mitch Evans, Lucas di Grassi and Jean-Eric Vergne, the latter of whom came in seventh place and walked away with the world championship title.

The mom of one -- who has a 2-year-old daughter named Lea with Cooper -- also took her turn behind the wheel, donning a helmet and shades as she posed in a BMW with a giant grin on her face.

Following the race, Shayk attended the awards dinner, where she looked gorgeous in a red-and-blue patterned skirt and lacy black-and-white top. At the event, Shayk posed with many of the same people from the afternoon, including Lotterer, who looked dapper in a classic tuxedo.

While Shayk was busy hanging out on the race track and at the gala, Cooper was also spending time in New York City, where he was photographed grabbing lunch with actress Laura Dern.

Following Shayk and Cooper's June split, a source told ET that they were "feeling a sense of freedom."

"[They] are relieved to find time to focus on their careers and spend quality time with their daughter," the source said. "They are 100 percent on the same page about making sure their daughter is happy and well cared for."

"They are working to co-parent and both realize the importance of having both parents in their daughter's life," the source continued. "Both have time-consuming jobs and sharing custody of their daughter will be the best situation for all of them. Dating right now isn’t a priority for either of them, their focus is their daughter and their careers."

