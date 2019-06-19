Bradley Cooper is completely focused on his career and his daughter following his split from Irina Shayk, a source tells ET.

The 44-year-old actor and the 33-year-old supermodel broke up after four years of dating earlier this month, and the source says the two are now working on co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

"Bradley and Irina are feeling a sense of freedom and both are relieved to find time to focus on their careers and spend quality time with their daughter," the source says. "They are 100 percent on the same page about making sure their daughter is happy and well cared for."

"They are working to co-parent and both realize the importance of having both parents in their daughter's life," the source continues. "Both have time-consuming jobs and sharing custody of their daughter will be the best situation for all of them. Dating right now isn’t a priority for either of them, their focus is their daughter and their careers."

Meanwhile, the source notes that Cooper and his A Star Is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, are still just very close friends despite any rumors.

"The breakup has been consuming and jumping back into a relationship at this point is not Bradley's first priority, but he and Gaga have a deep friendship," the source says. "Bradley and Gaga hope to work together again and their friends believe, for the time being, they are co-stars and great friends."

A source told ET earlier this month that both Shayk and Gaga's ex-fiance, talent agent Christian Carino, felt their respective relationships suffered because of their partners' focus on work. Gaga and Carino split in February after two years of dating.

"Christian and Irina have a lot in common, they both feel they lost love because of their partners' endless work and dedication to their careers," the source said.

The source added that Cooper and Shayk, in particular, grew apart due to the actor being more focused on supporting A Star Is Born -- which he also directed -- and her being more involved with their daughter.

"After the movie was complete, Bradley became very involved in the promotion of the film, while Irina became very involved with the baby," the source said. "They argued a great deal, and it affected their home life. Their relationship didn't work out because Irina was looking for more of a family life."

Meanwhile, Carino recently caused a social media stir when he liked a sexy picture Shayk posted on Instagram following her breakup. However, our source said Carino definitely wasn't trying to be petty with his social media behavior.

"Christian is an easygoing guy, the kind of guy that was never bothered by the mass attention Gaga got while they were together," the source noted. "He didn't go to Instagram for attention or for revenge. Christian was on the set of A Star Is Born and so was Irina. They all became friends. ... Christian liking Irina’s Instagram photo is just his way of being supportive of her."

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

