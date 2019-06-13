Irina Shayk isn't letting her split from Bradley Cooper get in the way of her ability to absolutely own a runway.

The 33-year-old model made her first event appearance since the news of the breakup first surfaced earlier this week, when she appeared on the catwalk at the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show in Florence, Italy, on Thursday.

Shayk -- who shares a 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with her ex -- stunned in two different, curve-hugging ensembles.

The first look was a revealing pin-stripe blazer and pencil skirt with sheer black stockings and garters, as well as a sheer lace bustier and gloves.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The second outfit was a skin-tight black leather dress which she wore with matching long black leather gloves.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The Carine Roitfeld runway show also featured a score of other A-list models including Bella and Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Doutzen Kroes, Stella Maxwell and Karolina Kurkova, among others.

News broke last week that Shayk and Cooper had called it quits after four years of dating.

A source told ET around the time of their split that they'd "been unhappy in their relationship for some time and have tried to make it work."

"They both want the best for their daughter, but seem to be coming to terms with the fact that staying together might not be for the best," the source added.

Check out the video below for more on their split.

