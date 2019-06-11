Bradley Cooper is stepping out following his split from Irina Shayk.

Just days after confirmation that the couple's four-year-long relationship had come to an end, the 44-year-old actor was spotted at the Sunset Tower lounge in West Hollywood. An eyewitness tells ET that Cooper left his home at 8:25 p.m. on Monday, arriving to the lounge at 8:45 p.m.

"He looked like he was fresh out of the shower with wet hair when he arrived," the eyewitness says of Cooper, who departed the venue around 10:30 p.m. "He looked really upbeat and chill, as if he didn’t have a care in the world. He didn’t appear to be stressed or sad."

"There were a lot of people going in and out around that time, but we saw him exit with some friends," the eyewitness adds.

Cooper opted for casual attire for his first post-split public outing, wearing an orange sweater, gray pants and sneakers. The A Star Is Born director kept his face neutral as he was photographed getting into a car outside the venue. The eyewitness tells ET that, after a valet got Cooper's car, the Hangover actor went straight home.

Backgrid

Like her former beau, with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter, Lea, Shayk has also stepped out in public since their breakup. After she was spotted getting her nails done, departing her house with a suitcase, and arriving at the airport with a smile on her face, Shayk took to Instagram to share pics from her first trip as a single lady.

Shayk shared a couple of shots from her Iceland getaway, including a pic of her lounging on some rocks and another standing in a sexy swimsuit.

Last week, a source told ET that Cooper and Shayk's split was "no surprise."

"They haven't been getting along for quite some time and seemed to be holding on to their relationship for the sake of their daughter," the source said. "Those closest to them had high hopes that when Bradley completed promoting A Star is Born, they would find time to work out their differences, but things only got worse. Some of their friends feel they never truly got a chance to know each other outside of being a family, and it was just all too much too fast."

"Irina truly had high hopes for their future together and felt once the baby was born they would find the time to marry but that never came to fruition. She wanted more from Bradley in every way. But she was unhappy and felt he spent too much time working," the source continued. "Recently, Irina decided enough is enough. She didn't feel she was getting the level of commitment she wanted and the endless fighting made their life unbearable. They are very different people and once they realized it was the baby that was holding them together, it was time to call it quits."

Watch the video below for more on the former couple.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Irina Shayk Posts Sexy, Scenic Snap Following Split From Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk Enjoys Trip to Iceland Following Bradley Cooper Split -- See the Pics

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Have 'Nothing But Love and Respect' for Each Other, Source Says

Related Gallery