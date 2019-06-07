There seems to be no bad blood between Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk.

A source close to the couple tells ET that despite calling it quits after four years of dating, the two are remaining amicable for their 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

"Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have had problems for a while and decided it was best to end their relationship," the source says. "The two have nothing but love and respect for one another, but realized their relationship ran its course and the best thing to do was keep it amicable for their daughter."

"The split is new for them, and having a daughter involved makes it hard but they've been doing a great job of co-parenting and will continue to do so as their daughter is their No. 1 priority," the source adds. "The couple isn't sure that the split will be forever, they just knew at this time, being apart was for the best."

A second source told ET on Friday that Cooper and Shayk's split was "no surprise," and that it was a long time coming.

"They haven't been getting along for quite some time and seemed to be holding on to their relationship for the sake of their daughter," the source said. "Those closest to them had high hopes that when Bradley completed promoting A Star Is Born, they would find time to work out their differences, but things only got worse."

"Some of their friends feel they never truly got a chance to know each other outside of being a family, and it was just all too much too fast," the source continued. "Irina truly had high hopes for their future together and felt once the baby was born they would find the time to marry but that never came to fruition. She wanted more from Bradley in every way. But she was unhappy and felt he spent too much time working."

News broke on Thursday that Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, were going their separate ways. The two were first linked together in April 2015, after Cooper split from British model Suki Waterhouse and Shayk split from soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. Both have been notoriously private about their relationship and only made their red carpet debut together at last year's Met Gala.

