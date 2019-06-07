Irina Shayk is still smiling post-breakup.

Following reports on Thursday that she and Bradley Cooper split, the 33-year-old model was spotted arriving at LAX in Los Angeles, and appeared in good spirits. Wearing a tan jumpsuit, black sunglasses and matching shoes, Shayk was smiling ear-to-ear while chatting with someone on the phone. While Shayk's airport outfit was super stylish, there was an accessory that was noticeably missing. The Russian star was not wearing the emerald ring that she typically sports on that finger.

It was this particular bling that she started wearing back in 2016 that led many fans to speculate as to whether she and Cooper were engaged.

Splash News

Shortly before her airport arrival, Shayk -- who shares a 2-year-old daughter, Lea, with the 44-year-old actor -- was seen departing from her home, suitcase and coat in hand, and getting into a limousine.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Prior to her flight on Thursday, Shayk also stopped by a nail salon for some pampering. Wearing an all-black look, Shayk was smiling and chatting on the phone as she got a manicure.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

According to multiple reports, Shayk and Cooper ended their four-year relationship, which began in 2015 following Cooper's split from model Suki Waterhouse and Shayk's breakup with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The news comes shortly after a source told ET that the former couple had been "unhappy in their relationship for some time" and had considered splitting during the release of Cooper's 2018 film, A Star Is Born.

"They talked things through a great deal and seemed to hold off and keep up appearances for the time being," the source said. "It was recommended they delay a split at what seemed to be the peak of his career because the negative attention would take away from the excitement of the release."

Here's more on Cooper and Shayk's private relationship.

