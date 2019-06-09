Irina Shayk is on the move following her breakup from Bradley Cooper.

The 33-year-old model is all smiles on her work trip to Iceland, just days after news broke that she and Cooper had called it quits. The pair, who dated for four years, share a 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

Shayk shared photos and videos from her Iceland trip on Instagram on Saturday, during which she modeled for Italian clothing brand Falconeri. One stunning snap showed the brunette beauty staring over her shoulder in a cozy gray sweater and socks in front of a picturesque Icelandic background. "@falconeriofficial ❄️," she captioned the photo.

It seemingly wasn't all business for Shayk, who smiled from ear-to-ear in a candid shot with photographer Giampaolo Sgura and Ali Kavoussi, one of the managing partners of The Lions agency. "Seeing Iceland 🇮🇸 with my loves," Kavoussi wrote alongside the shot. "Thank you @falconeriofficial for such a beautiful trip ❤️❤️❤️."

A source told ET last week that Shayk and Cooper's split was "no surprise" and that the model initially "had high hopes" for her life with Cooper, 44, but was ultimately unhappy with his work schedule.

"Irina truly had high hopes for their future together and felt once the baby was born they would find the time to marry but that never came to fruition," the source said. "She wanted more from Bradley in every way, but she was unhappy and felt he spent too much time working."

"Recently Irina decided enough is enough. She didn't feel she was getting the level of commitment she wanted and the endless fighting made their life unbearable," the source added. "They are very different people and once they realized it was the baby that was holding them together, it was time to call it quits."

According to another source, the former couple is committed to keeping things amicable.

"The two have nothing but love and respect for one another, but realized their relationship ran its course and the best thing to do was keep it amicable for their daughter," the source shared.



"The split is new for them, and having a daughter involved makes it hard but they've been doing a great job of co-parenting and will continue to do so as their daughter is their No. 1 priority," ET's source continued. "The couple isn't sure that the split will be forever, they just knew at this time, being apart was for the best."

