Irina Shayk isn't shying away from social media following her recent split from Bradley Cooper.

The newly single supermodel has been on the move since her breakup, and has been sharing a few photos along the way. Her most recent post on Instagram has her posing on a rock while sporting black Intimissimi lingerie that puts her derriere on display. The stunning photograph doesn't show Shayk's face as she's looking out at a waterfall and a lush landscape.

The 33-year-old Russian beauty appears to be having a great time post-split. Over the weekend, she shared another photo from Iceland of her posed in front of water and ice while wearing only a cozy sweater and socks.

She also posed for a selfie with photographer Giampaolo Sgura and Ali Kavoussi, one of the managing partners of The Lions agency.

A source told ET last week that Shayk and Cooper's split was "no surprise" and that the model initially "had high hopes" for her life with the 44-year-old actor but his work schedule took a toll on their relationship.

"Recently Irina decided enough is enough. She didn't feel she was getting the level of commitment she wanted and the endless fighting made their life unbearable," the source said of the former couple, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. "They are very different people and once they realized it was the baby that was holding them together, it was time to call it quits."

Here's more on Cooper and Shayk's relationship.

