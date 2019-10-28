Bradley Cooper Makes Rare Public Appearance With Daughter Lea

Father-daughter date night! Bradley Cooper was a proud dad on Sunday, when he arrived at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., to see Dave Chappelle be awarded the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

His date for the evening was his adorable 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk.

In a precious pic captured at the event, a grinning Cooper holds his little girl in his arms while dressed in a black suit with no tie. As for his daughter, Lea wore a pretty black printed dress and a black puffer vest. Her long curly blonde locks were down and she appeared very content in her famous father's arms.

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Cooper held Lea backstage at the event before taking the stage to honor Chappelle, his friend and A Star Is Born co-star.

"He actually is a good friend of mine and I loved the experience of working with him," Chapelle told ET of Cooper at the event. "As far as my experience is concerned, Bradley is a consummate actor and director."

The 44-year-old actor-director split from Lea's model mom, Shayk, after four years of dating this past June.

"They haven't been getting along for quite some time and seemed to be holding on to their relationship for the sake of their daughter," a source previously told ET, calling the split, "no surprise."

For more from the event, watch ET's exclusive interview with Chappelle below:

