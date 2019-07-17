Irina Shayk is looking healthy and happy following her split from Bradley Cooper.

The 33-year-old supermodel was snapped spending time with British Vogue creative director Alex Maxwell on Tuesday in New York City, enjoying the sunshine. The two friends were affectionate with one another, sharing a hug and smiling big.

Meanwhile, Shayk looked better than ever, sporting a white crop top, Adidas track pants, black sneakers and a hat for the casual outing.

On Wednesday, Shayk shared the new cover of Vogue Spain on Instagram, featuring her and fellow supermodel Adriana Lima smoldering in matching bold red lipstick looks.

She also recently shared a sizzling bikini pic.

Shayk is newly single again after she and 44-year-old Cooper split last month after four years of dating. A source previously told ET that the two are making co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, a priority.

"Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have had problems for a while and decided it was best to end their relationship," the source said. "The two have nothing but love and respect for one another, but realized their relationship ran its course and the best thing to do was keep it amicable for their daughter."

"The split is new for them, and having a daughter involved makes it hard but they've been doing a great job of co-parenting and will continue to do so as their daughter is their No. 1 priority," the source continued. "The couple isn't sure that the split will be forever, they just knew at this time, being apart was for the best."

Since the breakup, Shayk hasn't been laying low. She memorably hit the catwalk at the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show in Florence, Italy, in her first appearance after the split, and covered Harper's Bazaar's summer digital cover earlier this month. Shayk told the magazine that she is still optimistic about marriage.

"Everyone looks at it differently," she shared. "Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I'm not the kind of person who is against it."

