Romance is in bloom. Bradley Cooper has a new lady in his life! A source confirms to ET that the 47-year-old actor-director is dating Huma Abedin.

"The couple has been quiet about their relationship and has avoided being seen in public," the source says. "They wanted to get to know one another more before everyone chimed in once they found out. The couple has a lot in common and have enjoyed their time together. It’s going really well."

According to Page Six, 45-year-old Abedin, who served as vice-chairperson for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and continued to serve as her personal assistant, and Cooper have been dating for several months, and were first introduced to each other by Vogue editor-and-chief Anna Wintour. Both Abedin and Cooper were in attendance at this year's Met Gala, which Wintour oversees.

Abedin is nearing finalizing her divorce from 57-year-old disgraced politician Anthony Weiner, whom she married in 2010 and filed for divorce from in 2017. They share a 10-year-old son, Jordan.

Cooper, meanwhile, is dad to 5-year-old daughter Lea with his ex, 36-year-old model Irina Shayk. Cooper and Shayk have remained close friends and co-parents, often spending time together and supporting one another at public events.

Shayk recently came out to support Cooper at the premiere of Nightmare Alley in December. The actor told ET at the time that his friendship with Shayk is "very special."

