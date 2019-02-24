Women Have the Best Night in Oscar History With Record 15 Winners

It was an amazing night for women at the 2019 Academy Awards.

A total of 15 talented female creatives took home the coveted golden statuette at Sunday's ceremony, the most in Oscar history. From Lady Gaga winning Best Original Song for "Shallow," to Ruth E. Carter being awarded the Best Costume Design trophy for Black Panther, women led the way this year in a handful of the top creative categories.

The previous record held for most female wins in a ceremony was 12, which came both in 2007 and 2015. This tremendous feat comes just one year after only six women earned Oscars. With women continuously fighting for equality and representation in the film industry, there's no doubt that this is a tremendous way to close this awards season. It can only get better as the years go by!

See all the extraordinary women who won big at this year's Oscars, below.

1. Olivia Colman -- Best Actress for The Favourite

2. Regina King -- Best Supporting Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk

3. Lady Gaga -- Best Original Song (shared) for "Shallow" from A Star Is Born

4. Ruth E. Carter -- Costume Design for Black Panther

5. Hannah Beachler -- Best Production Design (shared) for Black Panther

6 & 7. Melissa Berton and Rayka Zehtabchi -- Best Documentary for Period. End of Sentence.

8 & 9. Becky Neiman-Cobb and Domee Shi -- Best Animated Short Film for Bao

10 & 11. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Shannon Dill -- Best Documentary Feature (shared) for Free Solo

12. Nina Hartstone -- Best Sound Editing (shared) for Bohemian Rhapsody

13. Jaime Ray Newman -- Best Live Action Short Film (shared) for Skin

14 & 15. Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney -- Best Makeup and Hairstyling (shared) for Vice

