She got her Emmy, and now she has an Oscar, too.

Regina King won Best Supporting Actor at Sunday's Academy Awards for her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk. The first-time nominee turned first-time winner began to cry as she accepted the award from Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey.

"You surrounded her with so much love and support," she gushed about the project. "So, it's appropriate for me to be standing here, 'cause I'm an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone. Mom, I love you much."

This year's Best Supporting Actress nominees also included Amy Adams (Vice), Marina de Tavira (Roma), Emma Stone (The Favourite) and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite).

While this is King's first Oscar, she won her third Emmy in September, for Netflix's Seven Seconds. For Beale Street, she also won Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes and Film Independent Spirit Awards, as well as with the National Board of Review.

When King won her Globe, she used her acceptance speech to make a pledge for gender parity in Hollywood, promising that everything she produces in the next two years would be 50 percent women. "Anyone out there who is in a position of power -- not just in our industry, in all industries -- I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same," she said.

The actress' road to the Oscars had its share of up and downs -- she was passed over by major Academy precursors like the BAFTAs and SAG Awards -- but she seemingly remained unbothered, a mentality she's had throughout awards season.

"You know, I guess I can enjoy it-- I don't want to say with a grain of salt, because I don't want to diminish it in any way, because it is exciting," King told ET early on. "If [the Oscars] is something that does happen...sure, that's fantastic. But is that going to take away from all of this beauty that we were able to come together and create if it doesn't? Absolutely not."

