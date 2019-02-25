Before taking the stage to perform a jaw-dropping rendition of “Shallow,” Bradley Cooper told Lady Gaga exactly what she needed to hear.



After claiming her Academy Award for Best Original Song, the songstress, as well as fellow songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, headed back to the press room where they fielded questions about the project and the magnitude of the win. During the backstage interview, Gaga was asked if she had any words of advice for Australian members of the LGBTQI community as they celebrate Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. That’s when she shared Cooper’s moving advice to her as they prepared to sing their duet during Hollywood's biggest night.



“What I would like to say is one of the hardest things in life is to be brave enough to be yourself,” she said. “I wish to everyone that is going to that celebration to feel a joy inside of them. That's actually what Bradley said to me yesterday right before we did our last rehearsal for this performance of ‘Shallow.’ He said, ‘Let's just drop a little bit of joy.’ And I said, ‘OK.’” And turns out, joy did a whole lot for me.”

“So I'll tell you something,” she continued. “I hope that everyone there in Sydney feels so much joy and celebrates all sexual identities. And I also have a true dream in our future as we evolve as humanity that these award shows will not be male and female but that we include everyone.”





Prior to the awards show, Cooper spoke with ET’s Kevin Frazier and Nancy O’Dell about the film and his 1-year-old daughter, Lea’s, close, personal relationship with A Star Is Born’s now-Oscar-winning music.



"First of all, we edited the movie below her room so she was inundated with noise for the first six months of her life," he shared. "She [may] never want to hear that soundtrack for the rest of her life. Enough!"



However, he added that crooning with his little one is more than common in their household, stating: "We sing a lot… She loves to sing."



