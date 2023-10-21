Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Brief Romance Is Over

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's brief romance has reportedly fizzled out.

According to multiple reports, the NFL legend and 37-year-old model are no longer seeing each other after about four months of dating. TMZ, citing sources connected to the former pair, reports that things "fizzled out" after some time together. The outlet notes that there was no drama or scandal behind the split, as things just ran its natural course.

ET has reached out to Brady's rep for comment.

Page Six reports they were last seen together in mid-September. That's when she was spotted at his Tribeca apartment during New York Fashion Week. Since then, they've been out and about alone -- Shayk recently was spotted walking her dog in New York City, and Brady cruised alone on his $6 million yacht in Miami. What's more, Brady hit up the inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Event without the Russian beauty by his side. The shindig was hosted by Michael Rubin, Jay-Z and Meek Mill at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and Shayk first sparked dating rumors back in July, when they were spotted together at his Los Angeles home.

Photos showed Brady picking up Shayk at the Hotel Bel-Air and then taking her to his home. She reportedly did not leave Brady's pad until the next morning. The following month they took romance across the pond, where they ensconced themselves at a swanky London hotel. A source at the time told ET that they went to "great lengths to not be seen together."

The brief romance came after Brady finalized his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. Together they share 13-year-old son Benjamin, and 10-year-old daughter Vivian. Brady is also dad to 15-year-old son Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Shayk was previously in a relationship with Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares 6-year-old daughter, Lea. Shayk and Cooper remain good friends.

