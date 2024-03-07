Gisele Bündchen can't see what the future holds, but she's most definitely not shutting down the possibility of finding love again.

The Brazilian supermodel hints as much in a preview of her Impact x Nightline special with Robin Roberts, telling the renowned ABC News journalist that opening up her heart to someone is something's she's up for. Roberts specifically asks her, "Are you gonna be able to open up your heart again to someone?"

"You know, I think right now, really, my priority is my kids and creating this beautiful sanctuary for our family. And then, yes, why not, right?" Bündchen answers. "I think life is full of surprises. I don’t have a crystal ball about what’s going to happen tomorrow but, yeah."

While the snippet doesn't address anyone in particular, a source confirmed to ET that she is seeing jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Getty

A source previously told ET that the relationship between Bündchen and Valente has evolved gradually since they initially connected as friends, noting that "Gisele and Joaquim started as friends, but things have progressed between them and they have been seeing each other."

In a portion of the interview that aired on Good Morning America, Bündchen got emotional and turned away from the cameras while discussing her 2022 divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady.

"I think, you know, there’s easier days than others and I can only control what I do," she tells Roberts of co-parenting in the preview clip released Wednesday.

Together, she and Brady welcomed son Benjamin, 12 and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady is also dad to son Jack, 15, whom he shares with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

At another point in the preview, Bündchen tells Roberts, "Everything I've experienced, it made me realize what I want and what I don't want."

The full Impact x Nightline special streams Thursday on Hulu.

