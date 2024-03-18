Gisele Bündchen Shares How Her Life Is Different Without Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen's life has taken a turn since the supermodel divorced her NFL star husband after 13 years of marriage. In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, Bündchen opens up about how her life has changed since she and Tom Brady called it quits in 2022.

Bündchen -- whose new cookbook, Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul, drops March 26 -- explains that she works hard to maintain peace in her post-divorce life. "When my kids are with me, they have so many activities. It’s difficult to manage my schedule and their schedule," she shares with the outlet. "The most important thing for me every day is to put the oxygen mask on me first."

The Brazilian model shares son Benjamin, 14 and daughter Vivian, 11, with her ex-husband. Brady is also dad to son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Ideally, Bündchen likes to make time for her regular morning routine, including meditation time. "I like to go to bed at about 10 p.m. and I wake up around 5 and make sure that I have my meditation," she explains. "I like to have lukewarm water with a little lemon and Celtic salt. Then I do my stretches, which I call my asana, for about 15 minutes, then 15 minutes of meditation. Then I walk my dog, feed my dog and then my day starts."

Keeping herself centered is all part of her work to maintain positivity in her life. As Bündchen explains to WSJ., "To live in a state of gratitude is like a protection in your life."

She continues, "We can look at things like, why is this happening to me? I believe we are here because we all have something to learn and to evolve and to grow. When I look back, the biggest, most challenging experiences in my life were all happening for me. They showed me that I was stronger than I thought I was."

The mom of two recently opened up about how she and Brady co-parent since their divorce.

"I think there are easier days than others but I think it's amazing that the kids...they're super smart children. They know what they can get away with," Bündchen said in an interview with Robin Roberts earlier this month. "So I think it's natural that [our houses] have different rules and then kids just adapt. And they're going to try to do what they want. And I can only control what I do. And I think for me, now is really about the balance."

"Tom has to have time with them, and I have time with them, which I think is amazing because they get to really experience more enrichment for their lives," she continued. "Two different worlds and they get to learn from two different worlds and that's wonderful for them I think. They're so big."

In the same interview, Bündchen commented on being a stepmom to Brady's son, Jack.

"I got to experience how it is to feel, to be a mom before I was even a mom. To be a bonus mom," she shared. "So I got to experience how my heart could feel that love and just expand in ways I never thought were possible."

Bündchen also hinted that she's not shutting down the possibility of finding love again, telling Roberts that opening up her heart to someone is something she's up for.

"You know, I think right now, really, my priority is my kids and creating this beautiful sanctuary for our family. And then, yes, why not, right?" Bündchen said. "I think life is full of surprises. I don't have a crystal ball about what's going to happen tomorrow but, yeah."

While the snippet doesn't address anyone in particular, a source confirmed to ET that she is seeing jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

A source previously told ET that the relationship between Bündchen and Valente has evolved gradually since they initially connected as friends, noting that "Gisele and Joaquim started as friends, but things have progressed between them and they have been seeing each other."

