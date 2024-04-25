If you haven't already completed your annual spring cleaning ritual, consider this your motivation to get moving. Aside from making your home look and feel brand new again, there's no better feeling than permanently knocking one more chore off of your to-do list. That's where the best robot vacuums come in to help clean your floors at the touch of a button.

For a bit of help to tidy up your home, there is a can't-miss iRobot Spring Cleaning Sale happening with massive Roomba deals. Now through Saturday, May 11, iRobot is offering up to $545 off Roomba robot vacuums and Braava robot mops, including floor-cleaning bundles.

Shop the Roomba Sale

Highlights from iRobot's spring cleaning sale include three best-selling Roomba robot vacuums for $300 or less. The popular iRobot Roomba i5+ self-emptying robot vacuum is $200 off. We also found the iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ for $350, which is $150 off the cheapest vacuum and mop combo from iRobot on the market. With the auto-empty dock, you won’t have to worry about emptying the dustbin for up to 60 days.

Whether you need a robot vacuum that can thoroughly clean room by room, or a robot mop to help tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease, make spring cleaning breeze with the best Roomba deals available at iRobot's Spring Cleaning Sale this week.

Best iRobot Roomba Deals

iRobot Braava jet m6 Robot Mop iRobot iRobot Braava jet m6 Robot Mop When spills happen, the Braava Jet is always on call—ready to head to the spot and take them on. Just say to Google Assistant or Alexa, “Have Braava mop in front of the kitchen counter”, and it heads out and gets to work. $450 $300 Shop Now

