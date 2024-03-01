Sales & Deals

Save Up to 43% on Top-Rated Shark Vacuums at Amazon to Make Spring Cleaning a Breeze

Shark Vacuum
Shark
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 2:07 PM PST, March 1, 2024

Get ready to tackle your spring cleaning checklist and save on robot and stick vacuums from Shark.

Shark vacuums are not just powerful workhorses, but they have become popular with those looking for an alternative to more expensive brands such as Dyson, iRobot, and Miele. From deep cleaning your hard and carpeted floors to navigating tricky corners, Shark makes high-quality vacuums with strong suction power and innovative features like self-cleaning brush rolls and fully-sealed HEPA filtration system to keep your home squeaky clean.

Whether you are looking for a self-emptying robot vacuum to take one more chore off your hands or you need a cordless model for cleaning around furniture, Amazon just launched steep discounts on Shark's floorcare tools. Right now, you can save up to 43% on a new robot or stick vacuum to tackle your spring cleaning checklist in advance and get the job done.

Using a special dock that doubles as a charging base, Shark robot vacuums have the capability to empty themself when they're done cleaning. With these autonomous devices, you won't have to empty your vacuum after every cleaning. We've gathered the top Shark deals below and are even seeing the lowest prices ever on a few models.

Ahead of spring cleaning, shop the best Shark vacuum deals available at Amazon to effortlessly tackle pet hair, dirt, dust, pollen, spills and crumbs.

Best Shark Stick Vacuum Deals

Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum

With its go-anywhere lightweight design, you'll get powerful pet hair pickup on all surfaces, even under furniture.

$250 $150

Shop Now

Shark HZ2000 Vertex UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark HZ2000 Vertex UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark HZ2000 Vertex UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum

This vacuum includes a self-cleaning Pet Power Brush for thorough cleaning with no hair wrap. The advanced swivel steering allows excellent control and a low-profile design for under-furniture reach. Plus, it can convert to a lightweight, precision hand vacuum.

$300 $180

Shop Now

Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

For an ultra-lightweight vacuum with incredible cleaning performance, this Shark model has a powerfins brushroll that digs deep into carpets and directly engages floors.

$330 $269

Shop Now

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

The ultra-lightweight Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum converts into a handheld vacuum for easy floor-to-ceiling cleaning.

$250 $180

Shop Now

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

This Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum features a HEPA filtration and anti-allergen seal and an IQ Display with real-time readouts on runtime, performance, and more. 

$500 $400

Shop Now

Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum

This Shark ION Robot Vacuum features a Tri-Brush System which combines side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brushroll.

$230 $178

Shop Now

Shark AI Robot Vacuum

Shark AI Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AI Robot Vacuum

Equipped with AI Laser Navigation and LIDAR technology, this robot vaccum ensures a deep clean with precise row-by-row cleaning.

$290 $181

Shop Now

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Save $145 on Shark's powerful robot vacuum with a HEPA filtration system that captures pet hair, dust mites, dander and allergens with ease. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

$550 $405

Shop Now

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Amazon

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base

Perfect for pet hair, Shark's self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to deep clean. Another great feature of the Shark IQ robot vacuum is that it works with Alexa to schedule a whole house cleaning or just specific rooms.

$600 $344

Shop Now

Shark AI Robot Vacuum and Mop

Shark AI Robot Vacuum and Mop
Amazon

Shark AI Robot Vacuum and Mop

Powerfully vacuum and mop your floors at the same time. With powerful suction, sonic mopping, and Shark’s self-cleaning brushroll, the robot picks up pet hair and eliminates stuck-on pet messes with ease.

$480 $349

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

