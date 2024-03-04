Roombas are up to 50% off just in time for spring cleaning. Shop the best robot vacuum deals before they're gone.
The first day of spring is just two weeks away and for many of us that means it's time to start thinking about spring cleaning. If a time-saving cleaning gadget is on your wish list, you're in luck. Amazon just dropped impressive iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning floors easier than ever.
Right now, highly-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and Braava mops are up to 42% off at Amazon. There are also vacuum and mop bundles, including the Roomba i5 and the Roomba j7+, to tackle two chores at the same time. Some models have even been marked down to their lowest prices of the year.
Roombas are reliable and convenient powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year. The robot vacuums can intuitively navigate around furniture as they seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Plus, they can be app-controlled from your smartphone so you don't even have to leave the couch to tidy up.
For a no-frills autonomous vacuum, the popular iRobot Roomba 694 is the perfect entry-level model and it's 35% off right now. The cleaning appliance takes vacuuming off your mind with personalized cleaning suggestions and a cleaning head that automatically adapts its height to effectively clean carpets and hard floors.
Ahead, shop all the best spring cleaning deals on Roombas that are available at Amazon while they're still in stock.
Best iRobot Roomba Deals
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons.
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Now the Roomba i3+ EVO iRobot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning and mapping your home room-by-room so it can clean the room you want when you want—with 10x the Power-Lifting Suction and Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System.
iRobot Roomba Combo j5 Robot
iRoboto's most popular Roomba j7 vacuum gets converted to a vacuum and mop solution with the simple switch of a bin. Spend less time worrying about your floor and more time in control of the clean you want.
iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop
Connect the Roomba Combo i5 robot vacuum and mop with Alexa, Siri or Google-Assistant to conveniently control your device remotely from any location.
iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop
When spills happen, the Braava Jet is always on call—ready to head to the spot and take them on. Just say to Google Assistant or Alexa, “Have Braava mop in front of the kitchen counter”, and it heads out and gets to work.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
The sleek robot vacuum works on carpets, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.
iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop
The iRobot Roomba i5+ is equipped with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that can adapt to different floor types, allowing for both wet and dry floor cleaning.
iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop
Designed with iRobot's Proprietary Dirt Detect Technology, the Roomba Combo j5+ pinpoints the dirtier areas of your home and automatically empties its vacuum bin on its own for up to 60 days.
iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop
This premium robot vacuum and mop is the only combo with a mop that lifts itself to the top of the robot, completely away from the carpet preventing wet messes entirely. On hard floors, it mops and vacuums at the same time.
iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum
Get 50% off a robot vacuum that is ideal for homes with pets. With PrecisionVision Navigation, Roomba j7 identifies and avoids obstacles like pet waste and charging cords to get the whole job done.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
