Amazon has seriously marked down robot vacuums to do the spring cleaning for you.
Vacuuming your home isn’t the most enjoyable task, which is why many people turn to robot vacuums to tidy up by operating nearly independently. With spring in full swing, the annual act of spring cleaning is taking centerstage and robot vacuums can significantly reduce the time you'll spend keeping your floors clean.
If you're looking for a new tool in your arsenal or are just ready to upgrade your cleaning appliances, the best robot vacuums are up to 60% off at Amazon. From iRobot and Shark to Roborock and more, we've found robot vacuum deals from top-rated brands that will clean your home with close to no effort from you.
As the term "robot vacuum" suggests, these aren't your parents' cleaning tools. At the push of a button, or even on a pre-set schedule, tried-and-true robot vacuums seamlessly navigate your home with mapping technology to speedily clean the floors. Whether your pet is notorious for shedding or your new hardwood floors attract dust, robot vacuums are a welcome addition to just about any home.
Ahead, shop the best robot vacuum deals available at Amazon to make spring cleaning a breeze this year.
Best Amazon Robot Vacuum Deals
iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop
Connect the Roomba Combo i5 robot vacuum and mop with Alexa, Siri or Google-Assistant to conveniently control your device remotely from any location.
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX
If you're trying to stick to a budget, this robot vacuum has more than 11,000 5-star ratings, and it's on sale for more than $100 off the regular price for Amazon Prime members right now. The BoostIQ RoboVac has big suction power to effortlessly clean up dirt, debris, and more around the house.
Shark AI Robot Vacuum
Equipped with AI Laser Navigation and LIDAR technology, this robot vaccum ensures a deep clean with precise row-by-row cleaning.
iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop
The iRobot Roomba i5+ is equipped with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that can adapt to different floor types, allowing for both wet and dry floor cleaning.
roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock
The roborock Q5+ is a super smart robot vacuum with upgraded mapping, app navigation and voice commands. Plus, it can hold up to seven weeks of dirt before you have to clean out the dock.
eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 Hybrid
Clean up even more pet hair with the immense power of this vacuum's twin turbines.
Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum
Standing at just 2.99 inches tall, the M210 Pro can easily access under furniture. With powerful suction, it effortlessly tackles debris, pet hair, and messes, reaching even the trickiest corners.
Ropvacnic Robot Vacuum Cleaner
A No. 1 best seller on Amzon, the Ropvacnic robot vacuum has six cleaning modes to meet your needs. It proficiently vacuums dust, pet hair, crumbs and various debris on multiple surfaces such as hardwood floors and low-pile carpets.
Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Shark's AI Ultra Robot Vacuum features a powerful suction and Matrix Clean Navigation to tackle even the toughest of messes in your home. Plus, you can set a cleaning schedule or activate cleanings through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station
With the ability to switch from vacuuming to mopping, the Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum will keep the messes at bay.
iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop
Designed with iRobot's Proprietary Dirt Detect Technology, the Roomba Combo j5+ pinpoints the dirtier areas of your home and automatically empties its vacuum bin on its own for up to 60 days.
