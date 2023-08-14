The Best iRobot Roomba Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 53% On Robot Vacuums Starting at $149
Robot vacuums are not just efficient, but they can also be some of the most expensive gadgets you buy for your home. If it's time to step up your cleaning game, Amazon's early Labor Day discounts on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums should be on your radar.
Right now, Amazon is taking up to 53% off iRobot Roomba robot vacuums. We're seeing record-low prices on some of the best robot vacuums we've tested. With iRobot making some of the most top-rated robot vacuums on the market, the best Roomba deals can save you hundreds on premium models.
These popular smart devices are reliable and convenient powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year. The robot vacuums can intuitively navigate around furniture as they seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Plus, they can be app-controlled from your smartphone so you don't even have to leave the couch to tidy up.
Some Roombas even come with their own self-cleaning stations to take yet another chore off your hands. Ahead of Labor Day 2023, there are also big savings on combo 2-in-1 machines, which will simplify your cleaning process by tackling both your vacuuming and mopping chores. Ahead, shop the best Roomba deals on Amazon to get your floors clean without lifting a finger.
The Best iRobot Roomba Deals in August 2023
Save on iRobot's most powerful cleaning system and advanced technologies. The s9+ cleans thoroughly—even into corners and along edges. It empties itself into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that holds months of debris.
Save money on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum and it'll save you time. This robot vacuum pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.
Keep things clean and stay connected with the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum. It connects to your wi-fi so that you can control the vacuum without lifting a finger. Well, maybe just one.
Compared to other Roomba i series robot vacuums, the i4+ EVO has a larger battery for extended runtime. iRobot OS learns and personalizes your cleaning with Imprint Smart Mapping technology so you can direct it to clean any room you want, any time you want.
The Roomba j7+ avoids objects in its way and allows you to schedule multiple cleanings per day by continuously learning and adapting to your home. It also empties its bin so you don’t have to.
The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges.
This Braava Jet M6 robot helps you tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease with its Precision Jet Spray. Using its Smart Maps, the vacuum learns the layout of your home so it can clean and navigate efficiently.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save $50 On Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones
The Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals from Apple, Lenovo, Dell and More
Save $120 On the No. 1 Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner on Amazon
This AirTag Deal Beats Prime Day's Lowest Price
The Viral GE Countertop Nugget Ice Makers Are On Sale at Amazon Now
The 31 Best Deals at Amazon's Outlet Store to Shop This Summer
Shop The Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style This Year
15 Top-Rated Solar-Powered Outdoor Lighting Options on Amazon
Best College Dorm Room Essentials to Shop on Amazon Now
Save Up to 45% On Shark's Best Cordless and Robot Vacuums at Amazon